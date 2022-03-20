Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,375 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.28 during trading hours on Friday. 282,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

