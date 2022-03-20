Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

