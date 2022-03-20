Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 104,629 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,629 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.22. 65,865,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,364,176. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

