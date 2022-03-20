Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,587. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

