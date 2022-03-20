Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 40,065 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,065 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. 1,935,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.