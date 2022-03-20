Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,749. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day moving average is $350.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

