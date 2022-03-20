Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. 30,490,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,875,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

