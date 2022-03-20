Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.83. 1,876,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

