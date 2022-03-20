Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,207,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

