Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $37,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.85.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

