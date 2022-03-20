Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 354,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

