Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

