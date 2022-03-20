Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $228,971.60

Castle (CSTL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $228,971.60 and approximately $804.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 910.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00277408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001297 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00034408 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00780762 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.