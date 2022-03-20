Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Catalent posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $131,074,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

