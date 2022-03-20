Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,315. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

