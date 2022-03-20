CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $52.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,380,880 coins and its circulating supply is 46,173,203 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

