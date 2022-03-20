Chainswap (ASAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,158.00

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $860,571.06 and $14,158.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106733 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,258,350 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.