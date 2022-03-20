ChainX (PCX) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

ChainX (PCX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004044 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $994,195.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.07 or 0.06945772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,257.36 or 1.00300038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040267 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

