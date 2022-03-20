Chapman Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

