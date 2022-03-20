ChartEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $107,014.75 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $107,014.75 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

