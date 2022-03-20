ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,301.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $787,016.03 and $11,301.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

