ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading 34.8% Higher This Week

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $392.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73,452.13 or 1.79849998 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.