Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Chevron stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

