Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

