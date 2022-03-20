Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.