Chronologic (DAY) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (DAY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $118,239.57 and approximately $50.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,428,134 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,254 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

