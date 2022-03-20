Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $211.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.00. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $212.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

