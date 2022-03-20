Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

