Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cimpress worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cimpress by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $66.63 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Cimpress (Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.