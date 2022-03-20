Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

