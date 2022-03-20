Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.