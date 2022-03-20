Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

