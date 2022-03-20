Citadel (CTL) Price Up 545.4% Over Last Week

Citadel (CTL) traded up 499.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Citadel has a total market cap of $27,450.28 and $414.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 545.4% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.