Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.16. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $3.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

