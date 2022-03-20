Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 104,600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.