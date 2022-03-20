Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 202,619 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

