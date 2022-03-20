Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. 4,802,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

