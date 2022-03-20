Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $161.73. 1,134,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.88 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.