Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,641 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $5,968,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 120.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 74.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $3,248,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,558 shares of company stock worth $4,783,737. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

