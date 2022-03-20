Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,049,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.