Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.58% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $29,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ANGL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.49. 2,354,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

