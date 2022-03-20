Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 4.28% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $53.37.
