Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $11.76 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after buying an additional 774,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after buying an additional 673,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,253,372 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.