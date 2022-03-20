Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 476,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

