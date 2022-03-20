Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 15,907,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,754. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.