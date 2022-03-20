Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. 789,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

