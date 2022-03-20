Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. 814,040 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

