Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,347,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

