Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 265,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,739,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,146. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Valvoline Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.