Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 383,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.51. 11,741,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,886. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.83.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

